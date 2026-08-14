Six or seven centuries ago, in a very different India, scholars were grappling with a very familiar question — the history of the Dravidian languages. It was a politically loaded subject back then, too. One man in the Sanskrit treatise Lilatilakam made a flawed argument for his own purposes: His native “Kerala bhasha”, together with the “Pandya” and “Chola” bhashas, all came under the broader “Dramida” category, while “Andhra” and “Karnata” did not. It’s the first known assertion of linguistic identity from Kerala, putting its language on the same level as literary Tamil. And now, in another moment of linguistic assertion, the state of Kerala is about to become Keralam — the name that has always been used in Malayalam.

Both Houses of Parliament have passed a Bill in response to two resolutions of the Kerala Assembly. In a way, this will correct an anomaly — the official name of a state formed on a linguistic basis should be in its own language. Is it replacing an anglicised name? That’s debatable, given that the stem form of the noun in Sanskrit is also Kerala. That, itself, may come from a form of “Chera”, the Tamil dynasty that once ruled the region. Disputes about what’s original may go on; it’s the politics of the moment that tends to win out, as the author of the Lilatilakam knew well.