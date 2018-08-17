The deluge

In the past week alone, 94 persons have died. Landslides, mudslips and flashfloods have been reported from all over the state. (File) In the past week alone, 94 persons have died. Landslides, mudslips and flashfloods have been reported from all over the state. (File)

Kerala is reeling under the worst floods since 1924. The Southwest monsoon that began on June 1 has been 30 per cent in excess in the state. All 44 rivers in the state are in spate and 35 of its 39 dams are overflowing. A red alert has been sounded in all 14 districts while 12 of them are already flooded.

In the past week alone, 94 persons have died. Landslides, mudslips and flashfloods have been reported from all over the state. Over one lakh people have shifted to relief camps and many more are reportedly marooned in houses and buildings cut off by flood waters. The state’s main airport at Nedumbassery, Kochi, was closed on Wednesday after water from Periyar, the state’s largest river, flooded the runway.

Road and rail links are in disarray with central Kerala, including the city of Ernakulam, cut off from rest of the state. Parts of the state are now without electricity. Flood waters have entered the tourist destination of Munnar and the Triveni Sangamam at Sabarimala. Relief operations are in full swing and it will need generous help from the Centre and other agencies as a large part of the state’s transport infrastructure will have to be repaired or rebuilt.

While the immediate concern is rescue and relief, this deluge and the tragedy it has wreaked should be a reason to reflect on Kerala’s development trajectory. Excess rainfall is primarily responsible for the disaster, but unplanned development, particularly in construction and quarrying, have contributed to the death and destruction.

The construction boom in recent years has taken a toll on the state’s wetlands and river valleys. With farming becoming uneconomic, paddy fields have been turned into real estate and released for construction. This has reduced the area available for rain and flood waters to spread. Better management of watersheds could have reduced the intensity of the floods. Similarly, better planning and co-ordination in the opening of dams may have helped to phase out the release of excess storage from reservoirs, limiting the extent of the floods.

Kerala’s geography can be both a saving factor and a recipe for disaster. The Gadgil Committee report on conservation of the Western Ghats had flagged the need for better regulation and management of the hill region. It was resisted by a large section of residents and rejected by the political mainstream. The government may need to revisit the report and restrain certain types of environment-unfriendly activities in the hills. The protection of wetlands will also need to be pursued urgently and necessary corrections made in development plans.

