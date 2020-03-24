Coming home

On Friday, even as the world went into lockdown, fans of country music stoically bore the news of Kenny Rogers’s passing. On Friday, even as the world went into lockdown, fans of country music stoically bore the news of Kenny Rogers’s passing.

On Friday, even as the world went into lockdown, fans of country music stoically bore the news of Kenny Rogers’s passing. There wasn’t much to say for many of them but to pour a dram or two of whiskey, play his greatest hits, and turn to that gravelly baritone for succour: “Every gambler knows/That the secret to survivin’/Is knowin’ what to throw away/And knowin’ what to keep/’Cause every hand’s a winner/And every hand’s a loser/And the best that you can hope for is to die/in your sleep.” Rogers, who died at the age of 81, was one of country music’s greatest exports, a master of jumping genres, who still found a way to bring his listeners home.

Country music, according to Kris Kristofferson, Rogers’s contemporary, was the “white man’s soul music” — steeped in nostalgia of a time gone by, when the world was simple and people were true to each other. But it wasn’t so, Johnny Cash told us, and Merle Haggard too; their songs bristled with despair, were scarred by addiction and prison-time. But Rogers was soft, his pillowy voice comforting lovers in hits such as You Decorated My Life, Lady and that duet with Dolly Parton, Islands in the Stream. But to listen to Rogers closely is to know that in the midst of sweet nothings, he wrote Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town, about a paralysed Vietnam War veteran pleading with his wife not to leave him; slipped in a story about Tommy, the Coward of the County, who avenges the gangrape of his girlfriend; and sang about Reuben James, a black man who raises a white sex worker’s son after her death. As a songwriter, Rogers knew he didn’t have to hammer the truth home: The world is what it is, and everyone tries their best, till they do their worst.

In these quarantined times, it might be helpful to turn to Parton and Rogers one more time: “Sail away with me/To another world/And we rely on each other, ah ha/From one lover to another, ah ha.”

