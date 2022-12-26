Karnataka government’s stance on marital rape takes the conversation forward

Last week, the Karnataka government came out in support of putting a married man on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the state government has indicated that it does not disagree with the Karnataka High Court’s decision in March this year, refusing to quash rape charges filed by a wife against her husband, defying the exception in law. The issue of criminalising marital rape is a crucial and necessary conversation that is taking shape in courts. The state government’s stance is a welcome intervention in this debate at a time when the Centre is still to formulate its view.

Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code that defines rape carves out a crucial exception: “Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape.” This immunity for married men in law prevents a wife from filing a case of rape against her husband. In this context, the Karnataka HC ruling draws a new line. Justice M Nagaprasanna’s order while acknowledging the existing law defies it by calling out the “age-old…regressive” thought behind the provision. The ruling called on lawmakers to hear the “voices of silence” while holding that “rape is a rape” even if the accused is the husband. However, much of the reasoning in this case is couched in references to the grim facts of the case (the complaint alleges sexual assault of the man’s child as well) narrated by the woman. The Supreme Court has stayed the Karnataka HC order but the case has revived the debate on marital rape. Before this ruling, in 2018, the Gujarat High Court also called for a relook at the marital rape immunity but quashed the charge of rape against the married man. In May this year, the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict in a case where it examined the constitutionality of the marital rape immunity. A two-judge bench of Justices Hari Shankar and Rajiv Shakdar recorded diametrically opposite findings in the decision. Justice Shakdar’s decision holding that the provision is unconstitutional because it impinges on the personal liberty and right to equality of a woman has set the ball rolling.

The issue is complex, especially since the dominant social consensus on the subject is shaped by a conservative understanding of marriage as an institution. But neither social mores nor the letter of law are set in stone. The ongoing conversation in the courts needs to resonate in legislative bodies considering the social sensitivities in the matter. Legislators tend to pass the buck to the judiciary on issues considered socially controversial — for instance, decriminalising homosexuality, adultery or reform in personal law. However, when the idea of change is filled with fears of misuse, legislation alone can carefully reflect on the issue and reach a nuanced conclusion.