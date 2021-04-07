April 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Farmers fired at

Nine persons were killed when the police fired on tobacco growers at Nippani at Belgaum district of Karnataka. According to UNI, 500 people were injured including 150 policemen. While eight died on firing on the people who had blocked the highway between Bangalore and Bombay, one died when the police fired on a crowd that had set fire to a trader’s godown. A tense situation prevails with the local people calling for a counter agitation and the farmers’ leaders calling for a band bandh. The tobacco growers have been agitating for the last 21 days demanding remunerative prices for their produce and state takeover of tobacco trade. The farmers had squatted on the highway with ramshackle carts forcing vehicles to take a 50-km detour.

Bengal fracas

Amidst noisy scenes, the West Bengal Assembly passed a motion condemning the Congress (I) for unleashing violence and killing a number of people including women and children on April 3. Members of the Congress, Janata Party and the Left Front were engaged in an hour-long wordy debate in the assembly over the issue. The Chief Minister Jyoti Basu intervened several times. He was heard calling the Congress (I) members scoundrels.

Eclipsing the monument

Despite refusal of permission from the Archaeological Survey of India, a powerful business house based in Calcutta has not abandoned its plan to construct a 36-metre high hotel on Parliament Street. The objection to the high-rise is that it will overshadow the Jantar Mantar. It is believed that ASI officials are being pressured to change their decision that no building higher than 18 metre be allowed.

Reagan in hospital

DoCTORS SAY THAT US President Ronald Reagan will stay in hospital for at least a week following the attack on him.