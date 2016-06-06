June 6, 1976, Forty Years Ago: War Continues

Meanwhile, Egypt accused Syrian agents of attacking its embassy in Damascus and shut down the mission. Meanwhile, Egypt accused Syrian agents of attacking its embassy in Damascus and shut down the mission.

Armed forces of Syria and Palestinian commandos stood face to face in the mountains of Lebanon in an uneasy contest of will and strength. Lebanese factions allied with the Palestinians messaged the UN secretary general Kurt Waldheim, urging him to try to stop what they described as the Syrian “invasion”. Meanwhile, Egypt accused Syrian agents of attacking its embassy in Damascus and shut down the mission. Egypt also ordered Syria to close its embassy in Cairo.

Tested Relations

The Government of India described the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Soviet Union as “a further step in the consolidation of relations in accordance with the aspirations of the two peoples.” An MEA statement read: “Friendship between Indian and the Soviet Union is based on shared objectives and has been tested by time… The relationship between the two countries, which is based on equality and mutual respect, has progressively expanded and diversified to cover various economic, industrial, scientific, and cultural fields.”

Tragedy At Sea

Five more bodies of fishermen who had drowned in the cyclonic storm off Bombay coast washed ashore. Maharashtra’s minister for fisheries said at least 15 fishing vessels were lost while 51 of the 68 those caught in the storm had returned safely.

Ducks Die

One-third of the duck population of Kerala estimated at 30 lakhs perished in a fast spreading but unidentified disease, the conveners of the State Duck Farmers Association said. Veterinary doctors have failed to find a cure for the disease. In Trichur district alone, about a lakh ducks died. It was learnt ducks are fed on the harvested paddy fields where insecticides might have been used because hand feeding was too

expensive.

