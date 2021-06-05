June 5, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Lanka Emergency

He was later released on the orders of President Jayawardene to enable him to participate in the elections.

The Sri Lankan government has clamped an emergency throughout the island nation and armed itself with special powers to deal with any post-election violence. Elections to development councils — a mini general election — were held without any violence. Opposition sources alleged that security forces shot and killed at least five people in Jaffna. There will be no curfew except in Jaffna where violence erupted on June 4. A Amrithalingam, leader of the Opposition and a prominent Tamil leader was taken into protective custody. He was later released on the orders of President Jayawardene to enable him to participate in the elections.

Zhao Visits Nepal

The upheaval in Bangladesh was discussed between Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and his Nepali counterpart Surya Bahadur Thapa. Asked if he was in agreement with China’s assessment of the situation in Bangladesh, Thapa said we discussed each other’s position. He said that the Afghanistan and Kampuchean issues were also discussed. Diplomats attach little significance to Zhao’s visit but Kathmandu believes it could be a major step in strengthening ties between the two countries.

World Bank Aid

The World Bank consortium is expected to pledge between $ 3.2 billion and $ 3.5 billion in its forthcoming meeting in Paris for the coming fiscal year. The variation in figures makes for currency fluctuations. In real terms, it is likely to be the same as last year. India’s credit worthiness was demonstrated when it borrowed $ 800 million for an aluminum plant for a very small premium above the London interbank rate.

Bangla Polls

Exercises to elect a new Bangladesh president on the basis of Universal Adult Franchise have begun. Acting President Abdus Sattar held preliminary discussions with members of the election commission.