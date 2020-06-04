june 4, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Cong (I) Leaders

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on june 4, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on june 4, 1980.

The Congress (I) legislature parties will elect their leaders on June 5. This decision was taken at the meeting of the Congress (I) Parliamentary Board in Delhi today. AICC (I) observers will be sent to the CLP (I) meetings to see that the elections are held smoothly. A R Antulay, Congress (I) general secretary who briefed the press on the CPB (I) meeting, said in answer to a question that the CPB (I) had not prohibited MPs and other non-CLP (I) members from contesting for leadership. The CPB(I) generally discussed the question of leadership of the legislature parties but took no decision on the leaders to be chosen.

MGR Leads AIADMK

M G Ramachandran, the newly elected leader of the All India Anna DMK Legislature Party, was formally invited by the Tamil Nadu governor, Prabhudas Patwari, to form a new government. Earlier, Ramachandran, accompanied by the party’s general secretary, V R Naduschezhian, and leaders S Ramachandran and S D Somasundaran, called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over a letter to him informing him of his election as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party. The governor later told newsmen that the new ministry would be sworn in on June 9. Ramachandran said he would submit his list of ministers in three days.

Assam Dialogue

The efforts by a group of mediators to bring the leaders of the Assam movement to the negotiations table with the government, may well materialise within a week or so. The governor, L P Singh, who has been kept posted on the informal discussions for the resumption of the dialogue is scheduled to fly in here from Shillong tomorrow. He is expected to pursue the matter further with the mediators, according to informed sources. It is understood that the governor is keen on having the dialogue resumed and the mediation efforts have received his blessings.

