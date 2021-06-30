June 30, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Iran blast

Sixty-nine of Iran’s political leaders, including the Chief Justice, Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, were killed by a bomb blast that destroyed the Teheran headquarters of the Islamic Republican Party (IRP) on Sunday night, the official Pars news agency said. About 90 political figures were attending a meeting in the headquarters when the bomb, planted in a dustbin near the speaker’s platform, exploded. The agency said the death toll was announced by the Teheran coroner’s office. Also killed in the blast, heard up to five km away, were four Cabinet ministers and 18 deputies of the Majlis (parliament), the radio said. Prime Minister Mohammad AU Rajai and Parliament Speaker Hashemi Rafsanjani were reported safe. Ayatollah Khomeini appeared to be the only senior figure not at the meeting, security sources said. Iran’s state-run Pars news agency and Teheran radio both announced the death of the 52-year-old Beheshti, the second most powerful Iranian leader after the ailing Khomeini, in Sunday’s blast.

President’s rule

Governor L P Singh is understood to have recommended in his report to the Centre the imposition of President’s rule in Assam. Singh sent the recommendation after making an assessment of the political situation in the state following the resignation on Sunday night of the seven-month-old Congress-I Ministry, led by Anwara Taimur. The Centre’s formal announcement is expected shortly. According to informed sources, the state assembly is likely to be kept under suspended animation. Earlier in the day, Singh met the leaders of the leftist parties to ascertain their views.

MP cabinet

The first time since assuming office as Chief Minister a year ago, Arjun Singh on Monday reshuffled his Council of Ministers, elevating seven Ministers of State to cabinet rank, and added seven Ministers of State and three Deputy Ministers to his team.