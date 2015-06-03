June 3, Forty Years Ago: Jagjivan in AIIMS

A look at the front page of The Indian Express, published on June 3, Forty Years Ago.

Union Agriculture Minister Jagjivan Ram, looking dazed and unsteady, arrived in Delhi by a special IAF aircraft from Gujarat. He was hurt after a stone thrown from the crowd hit him during a campaign meeting. Later, he was taken to AIIMS for a medical check-up. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited him at AIIMS.

Israel withdraws

Israel announced a reduction of forces and armaments in the disengagement zone in Sinai, east of the Suez canal, as a goodwill gesture to Egypt, which is to reopen the waterway after eight years. Israel Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin said the reopening of the canal was an important and constructive development and hoped it would be accessible to all countries. Israel said it would withdraw tanks in the frontline to 29 km from the canal bank and pull back artillery pieces by 31km from the shipping channel. Egypt welcomed the decision.

Rhodesia riots

Thirteen Africans were shot dead and 28 wounded in the Salisbury township riots, according to the Rhodesian police. The rioting began the previous day outside a meeting of the African National Council executive and continued in three African townships until the early hours of this morning. By dawn, calm had returned to Salisbury and Black workers streamed into the city without any further incident.

Bhojpur violence

One suspected Naxalite was burnt alive and 26 “Harijan” houses gutted when landlords in Haldiabad in Bhojpur district allegedly set fire to the houses. Ten persons have been arrested for the arson. The incident, official reports said, was a sequel to the murders of the mukhiyas of Haldiabad and Arey, allegedly by an extremist group in the last month.

