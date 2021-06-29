June 29, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Thaw in border issue

India and China have agreed to take the border issue out of the deep freeze and initiate a purposeful dialogue aimed at an equitable settlement of the question at the earliest. As a sequel to this agreement, a high-level team of Indian will visit Beijing, possibly before mid-October, for negotiations on the boundary question. This is the most important outcome of the three-day talks between the foreign ministers of India and China and a one hour meeting with Huang Hua with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The two sides also agreed that while negotiations on the boundary issue will continue, India and China should make efforts for friendly relations. The Chinese Minister also conveyed his government’s decision to allow Indian pilgrims to visit the Kailash Parbat and the Mansarovar Lake in Tibet.

Press Act to change

The over a century old press and registration of books act is proposed to be amended to define news and newspapers. Registration of newspaper would be possible under the amended act, only if they carry 50 per cent of their content as news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Vasant Sathe said. Newspapers, he said, were also expected to follow a code of ethics, the main purpose of which is to serve national interest. He advised journalists to verify facts before denigrating anybody.

Assam govt falls

The six-month-old minority Congress (I) government in Assam led by Anwara Taimur has resigned. The state governor P Singh has asked Taimur to continue till alternative arrangements could be made. The Assembly which was supposed to meet on June 29 for the budget session has been adjourned. It’s likely that Assam is going to fall under President’s rule, though the non-Left opposition led by the Janata Party leader, Golap Borbora has staked claim to form a government.