June 28, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Bahuguna’s Barb

Much to the chagrin of Prime Minister Morarji Desai, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Chemicals, H N Bahuguna, characterised the police unrest in the country as the failure of the government at the special meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi. Bahuguna is believed to have said that the administration had loosened at every level and the public was rightly indignant over it. PM Desai did not like some of Bahuguna’s remarks and he made it quite obvious to the petroleum minister. The deputy prime minister and finance minister, Charan Singh, who spoke on the basis of his past experience in the home ministry, dwelt on the steps which should have been taken to ward off the police agitations. He had at his command facts and figures to support his thesis that police complaints could have been attended to earlier.

Fernades Plan

Union Industries Minister George Fernandes has strongly pleaded for the realignment of forces based on a clear time-bound programmes. The realignment should be not only within the Janata Party but should have linkages with the like-minded elements outside. Disenchanted with the Janata regime’s “poor performance” and its failure to implement the party manifesto, Fernandes has come out heavily on the warring power-crazy leadership. In a seven-page letter to his colleagues in the erstwhile Socialist Party, he has spelt out his ideas on realignment of forces as well as economic, social and political programmes which should get top priority.

Diplomats beaten

A senior French diplomat were attacked and beaten up by some unknown assailants near Rawalpindi, the BBC radio reported, The radio said that the two diplomats were on their way back from a uranium enrichment facility Pakistan has been secretly building south-west of Rawalpindi.