June 26, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Huang In Delhi

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome, the first visit by a Chinese leader in 21 years. The External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao and two officials of the ministry received Huang who is in India on a five-day official visit. On his arrival, the Chinese foreign minister said he was looking forward to having “sincere, frank and friendly” discussions with the Indian leaders and to “explore together ways to further developing the relations between the two countries”. In an interview shortly before he said: “In recent years, the relations between the two nations have developed well and that’s a source of joy for us.”

Apple Does Better

Apple, India’s first telecommunication satellite, was speedily moving towards its geostationary orbit over Sumatra as a fitting finale to the mission control scientists’ grand efforts to tactfully maneuver the surviving solar panel generating power for the mission. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has congratulated ISRO scientists for removing the snag.

Cong (I) Flip Flop

The Congress (I) general secretary, Vasantrao Patil, announced the names of the party candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. But just before journalists left, he said that these names were being taken back. He gave no reason for the sudden change except that the withdrawal was after a phone call from the PMO.

Nuclear Energy

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi deplored the double standards of some countries on nuclear energy. Talking to a group of American students, she reiterated that India always believed in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.