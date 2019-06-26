June 26, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Army vs CISF

At least 22 persons were killed and nearly 100 injured in a pitched battle between the army and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Bokaro in the early hours of this morning, according to reports received in Patna. The condition of 17 of the injured persons is stated to be serious. Curfew has been clamped over the CISF area, necessitating the closure of the head offices of the Bokaro steel plant and Hindustan Steel Construction Ltd. The trouble began at 3 am when the army personnel swung into action to disarm the CISF and take over the armoury and the CISF personnel resisted it. The gun-battle lasted three-and-a-half hours. The CISF personnel reportedly surrendered only after the army blew up the armoury from which they were drawing arms and ammunition.

Karnataka Congress

Siddarama Reddy, MP and vice-president of the dissolved KFCC (I) was unanimously elected president of the newly formed “Karnataka Congress” in Bangalore. The chief minister, Devaraj Urs, who had earlier announced his resignation from the post of the PCC (I), himself proposed Reddy’s name at the specially convened general body meeting of the erstwhile KPCC (I). While some members wanted Urs to continue as president of the new party, Urs appealed to them not to press him on this issue.

Bengal Border Sealed

The border between Nadia district in West Bengal and Bangladesh has been virtually sealed to prevent movement of people across the border. The BSF stationed along the border have been reinforced by an additional four companies. This step followed the complaint by Bangladesh that about 25,000 people had migrated to Kushtia district from riot-torn Nadia. Atiquzaaman Khan, Bangladesh deputy high commissioner, called on Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, and formally placed Bangladesh’s complaint before him.