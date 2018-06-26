June 26, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Raj Narain, stressed that the leader who deviates from the chosen path of an organisation has no legal or moral right to lead it, influential he might be. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Raj Narain, stressed that the leader who deviates from the chosen path of an organisation has no legal or moral right to lead it, influential he might be.

Desai on Janata

Prime Minister Morarji Desai reaffirmed the Janata leadership’s resolve to enforce discipline saying that the Health Minister Raj Narain “is free to quit the party if he is unwilling to abide by its discipline”. The prime minister said the high command would not hesitate to expel those who persistently indulge in indiscipline. Speaking at Kota, he regretted that persons in high positions in the government and the organisation indulged in indiscipline, giving rise to unnecessary fears that the party might break up.

Raj Narain’s Defence

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Raj Narain, stressed that the leader who deviates from the chosen path of an organisation has no legal or moral right to lead it, influential he might be. Raj Narain, speaking at the Yuva Janata convention in Chandigarh, said if a person or a committee been selected for a specified period there was no question of extending his or its term. If one pointed out that the terms of the person and the committee had ended and that they must go he was being accused of indiscipline. But one would like to ask them who had violated the discipline, those who had violated the constitution of the party by arbitrarily extending the term of the individual

and the committee or those who had drawn their attention to the violation of the party constitution.

Argentina Wins Cup

Argentina, with a masterful display of quicksilver Latin rhythm, defeated a rough-tackling Holland 3-1 Buenos Aires to win the 1978 World Soccer Cup in extra-time. Argentina leaped ahead to a 1-0 lead at the 38th minute with a goal by Mario Kempes. Holland equalised the 81st minute. Argentina burst into a 2-1 lead with Kempes scoring just before the end of the first half. Argentina’s third goal was scored by Bertoni in the 114th minute, well into extra time.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App