June 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Vidhan Sabha Elects

The Bhajan Lal Government established its majority on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha when the Congress-I nominees, Tara Singh and Ved Pal, were elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, on the first day of its session. The Government won in the double trial of strength by 48 votes to 40. The Pro-tem Speaker, Ishwar Singh, a Congress-I member who conducted the Speaker’s election, did not cast his vote. A similar neutrality was observed by

Tara Singh who had occupied the Speaker’s chair when the election of deputy speaker was held.

Assassination Attempt

A textile mill worker, Digambar Ramachandra Kumthekar, 23, tried to shoot the Chief Minister, Babasaheb Bhosale, at Dadar in the heart of Bombay but did not succeed in his bid as his country-made pistol failed to go off. The police security staff immediately overpowered him and seized his weapon which was hidden in a polythene bag. Briefing newsmen at the Mantralaya, Shrikant Jichkar, Minister of State for Home said the accused had been on strike but had resumed work on May 3. The worker has told the police that he has no links with any union.

The Israeli Invasion

Israeli tank columns overran a major Syrian strong-point on the Beirut-Damascus highway in Lebanon’s central mountains and cut off Syrian garrisons dug in east of the beleaguered Lebanese capital, Lebanese state television reported. Israeli fighter-bombers teamed with naval gunboats in a day-long bombardment of Palestinian guerrilla fortifications on west Beirut’s sea-front boulevard near the just-evacuated American and British embassies and around the paralysed Beirut airport. The police said at least 17 persons were killed and 39 wounded.