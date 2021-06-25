June 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: ISRO satellite

The Apple control mission raised the orbit of the satellite and significantly reduced its eastward drift my firing in hydrazine thrusters for 44 minutes. A late night Shar press release said the ranging operations were going on from both the ISRO network of stations and from Carnarvon to obtain precise information of the new orbit before carrying out further operations. The operations were meant to put the satellite in a geostationary orbit from its geosynchronous orbit. Having ensured that one working solar panel was capable of supplying adequate power to Apple, the mission team decided to proceed with actions leading to three axis stabilisation of the space craft. The total “useful life” of the satellite depends on the residual fuel available for station keeping.

Indo-China Talks

After two decades of bitter relations, India and China will begin talks on June 26. Two days before the arrival of the Chinese foreign minister, Huang Hua, it is evident that the two sides are looking forward to meaningful talks on matters of mutual concern. It is possible that Huang will avail the opportunity of unfolding the package deal that the Chinese government has been talking about in the past few weeks. The Indian government which has so far been reluctant to issue a response on the proposal of a package deal might change course and offer its own proposals.

Rajiv In Youth Cong

Rajiv Gandhi was inducted into the Youth Cong (I), exactly a year after the demise of his brother Sanjay Gandhi. He will be a special invitee on the 60-member National Youth Council, the Youth Congress President Ghulam Nabi Azad said. The Youth Congress (I) has been keen for some time to secure the participation of Rajiv Gandhi.