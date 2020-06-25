June 25, 1980, Forty Years Ago: V V Giri Dead

Take a look at Express front Page from forty years ago. Take a look at Express front Page from forty years ago.

Former President V V Giri died at his house in T Nagar in Madras. His eldest son Shankar Giri and his grandsons Girinath and Amarnath were at the bedside. The former president is survived by his four sons and seven daughters. He will be given a state funeral with full military honours. Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and his senior cabinet colleagues, in Delhi for Sanjay Gandhi’s funeral, are expected to be back for the former president’s last rites. President Sanjeeva Reddy will be represented by his military secretary. The Union cabinet will meet tomorrow to condole the death of the former president.

Assam Clashes

Security arrangements have been tightened and troops have been asked to stage flag marches in the trouble prone areas of Assam where the overall situation continues to be tense, according to K Ramamurthy, advisor to the governor. He said that five persons were seriously injured in clashes between two groups at Raidanga village in the Nowgong district. The cause of the clash could not be ascertained. In a related development the All Assam Students Union reiterated its willingness to resume dialogue on the foreigners issue but said it was the responsibility of the government, and not the student body, to create a congenial atmosphere.

Peace With China

A top Chinese Communist Party functionary is confident that the border issue between India and China could be solved in a spirit “of give and take”. Wang Ping Nan, a cabinet minister, told UNI “there is no obstacle between us in developing friendly relations”. Wang, who is also the president of the Association of Chinese Peoples’ Friendship With Other Countries, congratulated Indira Gandhi on her return to power. He said since Mrs Gandhi had returned to power, “we attach the greatest importance to her speeches on foreign relations”.

