June 25, 1978, Forty Years Ago

The government will institute cases against Indira Gandhi in a magisterial court in Delhi. The government will institute cases against Indira Gandhi in a magisterial court in Delhi.

Janata crisis

Some signs indicating that the ruling Janata party may get over its crisis. Raj Narain, after his two meetings with Charan Singh, said that the home minister and his friends were not planning to quit the Morarji Desai government or the Janata party in protest against the resolution passed by the Parliamentary Board. And Janata general secretary Ramakrishna Hegde issued a statement, which said that Raj Narain had not been singled out for disciplinary action and that letters demanding explanations had also been sent to 17 other prominent Janata leaders, including another Cabinet minister, P L Kaushik, and MPs including Ram Dhan and Krishan Kant.

Indira’s trial

The government will institute cases against Indira Gandhi in a magisterial court in Delhi. There will be no special court nor a special judge even though it has realised the cases may take a long time to conclude. It is not known whether to expedite the proceedings, the government will approach the Delhi high court to transfer the cases to itself — a procedure adopted earlier by the government in several cases.

Seeking Vinoba

Congress-I president Indira Gandhi said she was visiting the Paunar ashram to frame a new programme for the betterment of the poor with the blessings of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. An outline of the new programme had been drawn about a month ago, she said.

Kripalani on Janata

Janata leaders “have betrayed the revolution — a revolution not of their making but that of the people, which brought them to power”, said Acharya Kripalani in an interview. “They must know”, he warned, “that if they do not hang together they will hang separately”.

Brazil finishes third

Brazil defeated Italy 2-1 to win the third place in the 1978 World Cup.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App