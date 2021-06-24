June 24, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Apple is critical

Space scientists have failed to fix Apple’s jammed solar planet and the spacecraft is skirting the globe like a wounded bird with a clipped wing. The Apple Space Control Station said that failure to release the stuck panel had complicated the operational procedures in removing the satellite from its present near geo-synchronous orbit to the assigned geostationary orbit at 36,000 km over Sumatra in Indonesia. The mission control said that the operation to free the solar panel had failed after nearly 32 hours of telecommand operations. The mission command has, however, begun operations for achieving three axis-body stabilisation of the spacecraft. This is done as a prelude to the “drift phase operation” after the mission control satisfied itself that the power available from the already deployed solar panel is adequate to carry out the operation.

Assembly fracas

Twenty-seven Opposition members including Devraj Urs were suspended from the Karnataka assembly till the end of the current session for “gross disorderly behaviour”. The members belong to the Congress, Janata and the CPI. Earlier members of the BJP and the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti staged a walkout to protest against the unresponsive attitude of the government.

Hua resigns

Chinese Communist Party head Hua Guofeng submitted his resignation, and the current meeting of the party’s Central Committee is expected to criticise his economic errors and oust him. Western and Third World diplomats, who did not want to be named, said the committee may have already accepted Hua’s resignation. Hua’s has been criticised for following the discredited policies of Mao and indulging in personality cult as Mao’s successor. Hua is expected to be succeeded by party general secretary, Hu Yaobang.