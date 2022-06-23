June 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Air India Crash

Seventeen persons were killed after an Air India Boeing-707, flying from Singapore via Madras with 99 passengers and a crew of 12, crashed on landing in blinding rain at Bombay Airport. Five of the passengers are yet to be traced. As many as 24 were sent to various hospitals, with at least two of them in serious condition.

Presidential Polls

A desperate opposition replaced its candidate for the July 12 presidential election deciding to field a retired Supreme Court judge. H R Khanna, in place of Hiren Mukherjee who had to bow out of the contest following rejection of his personal petition to the Chief Election Commissioner, for restoration of his missing name in the electoral list from New Delhi. Khanna is expected to file his nomination papers shortly before the end of the nominations for the presidential poll.

The Israeli Invasion

Israeli fighter bombers pounded Palestinian camps in West Beirut for the first time in nine days, while Lebanese and Palestinian announcements said, “one of the major battles of the war” raged in the mountains east of the city. The Israeli government announced its acceptance of a 6 pm local time cease-fire with the Syrian Army, but at the same time its warplanes launched heavy bombing raids on Palestinian camps near Beirut’s international airport, and at Hai Selloum and Rami al Ali on the Mediterranean beach, causing heavy casualities.

Indus Treaty

India and Pakistan have amicably sorted out an outstanding issue concerning the total irrigated agricultural area in J&K that should be provided water from the Indus, the Jhelum and the Chenabunder the Indus treaty of 1960.