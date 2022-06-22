June 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Presidential Polls

Presidential Polls

The Congress-I is believed to have decided to field the Home Minister, Zail Singh, for the presidency against the combined opposition nominee, Hiren Mukerjee, a veteran parliamentarian and scholar. Though an hour-long meeting of the central parliamentary board of the Congress-I unanimously approved the choice of Zail Singh, it was decided that the formal announcement to this effect would be made by the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Most members at the CFB-I meeting rejected the opposition suggestion for a consensus candidate. Mukherjee’s name was approved by the representatives of ten opposition parties after two separate meetings.

The Israeli Invasion

Israeli tank guns, heavy artillery and naval gunboats unleashed a non-stop bombardment of suspected Palestinian positions and mainly Lebanese residential areas in encircled West Beirut in apparent retaliation for the ambush of an Israeli patrol. The Palestinian Liberation Organisation said that “a heavy artillery bombardment supported by naval gunfire” continued through the night and the morning, causing “many Palestinian casualities”.

Corruption In Dhulia

A district collector who unearthed large-scale corruption in a Maharashtra employment scheme and started taking action against the culprits, has been summarily transferred to an obscure place. Arun Bhatia, the young collector of Dhulia district, who detected 42 cases of irregularities in the multi-crore Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS), was two days ago ordered to quit his post by the Chief Secretary, PG Gavai, according to Mantralaya sources. Under EGS, jobs are given to rural landless and small farmers. Unlike other government schemes, there are no middlemen or contractors here.