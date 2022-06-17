June 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: New Postings

He succeeds R N Malhotra, who will take his place in the IMF. Manmohan Singh, member secretary, Planning Commission, will succeed I G Patel as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. S Ramanathan, special commissioner for Karnataka will be the new secretary for fertilisers and chemicals.

The Union Government finalised a major reshuffle of secretaries. M. Narasimham, executive director, International Monetary Fund, will be posted as the secretary for economic affairs in the Union Finance Ministry. He succeeds R N Malhotra, who will take his place in the IMF. Manmohan Singh, member secretary, Planning Commission, will succeed I G Patel as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. S Ramanathan, special commissioner for Karnataka will be the new secretary for fertilisers and chemicals. The present secretary, K V Ramanathan, moves to the Planning Commission as officer on special duty with the rank of a secretary. A new post of special secretary in the Home Ministry to look after the eastern region has been created. P P Nayyar, chief secretary, Bihar, will be the new special secretary.