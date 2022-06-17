June 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: New Postings

June 17, 2022 3:29:15 am
The Union Government finalised a major reshuffle of secretaries. M. Narasimham, executive director, International Monetary Fund, will be posted as the secretary for economic affairs in the Union Finance Ministry. He succeeds R N Malhotra, who will take his place in the IMF. Manmohan Singh, member secretary, Planning Commission, will succeed I G Patel as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. S Ramanathan, special commissioner for Karnataka will be the new secretary for fertilisers and chemicals. The present secretary, K V Ramanathan, moves to the Planning Commission as officer on special duty with the rank of a secretary. A new post of special secretary in the Home Ministry to look after the eastern region has been created. P P Nayyar, chief secretary, Bihar, will be the new special secretary.
MLA Shot Dead
R Zadinga, a newly elected People’s Conference MLA of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly was shot dead by suspected MNF guerrillas at Lungrang village in his constituency in Aizwal district at 11 o’clock at night. He had been elected in the by-elections held last month. The assassins escaped under the cover of darkness. Security has been tightened further all over Mizoram and parts of Aizwal town have been placed under night curfew.
Israeli Invasion
Israeli commandos, advancing under covering shellfire from their Lebanese Christian allies, captured the science faculty of the Lebanese University from guerrillas of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, the state-run Lebanese radio reported. The campus, alongside the main runway of Beirut international airport, had been a major Palestinian strongpoint since Lebanon’s 1975-76 civil war.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-