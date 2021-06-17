June 17, 1981, Forty Years Ago: US aid to pak

The weapons could upset the balance in the region and lead to an arms race, according to a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

Although the package for American assistance is stated to be worth $ 3 million, in effect what Islamabad is getting could amount to about $ 5 million. This is because of the cash sales the US has decided to make before the $ 3 billion package comes into operation to equip Pakistan with F-16 fighter bombers and several other items of sophisticated weaponry to which Pakistan had never had access so far.

India’s fears

India fears that the US’ decision to supply aircraft to Pakistan could undermine the recent attempts to normalise relations between the two countries. The weapons could upset the balance in the region and lead to an arms race, according to a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry. India has not commented while Pakistan has been modernising its military. The agreement with the US is, however, qualitatively and quantitatively different, he said.

Vote counting stops

The Chief Election Commissioner has ordered postponement of counting of votes in all five assembly constituencies of the Garhwal Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency pending an inquiry into large-scale booth capturing. H N Bahugana of the Lok Dal had made these allegations against the Congress (I). He alleged that armed Congress (I) workers had captured 56 booths with the help of the Punjab and Haryana police and the BSF.

Beeline for rajiv

Congress (I) leaders have started to make a beeline to congratulate Rajiv Gandhi on his victory. CMs of Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and UP have already called on him.