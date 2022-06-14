June 15,1982, Forty Years Ago: Forty Israel Besieges Beirut

Israel said its invasion army had cut off Beirut and trapped about 5,000 Palestinian guerrillas inside the beseiged Lebanese capital. Chief of Staff Rafael Eitan, speaking from the front line near Beirut, told state radio his forces were now inflicting heavy losses on the guerrillas though a few of their leaders had managed to flee Beirut. Israel intended to destroy the PLO’s nerve-centre, he added.

Antulay Loses Trust

A.R. Antulay has been advised by central Congress (I) leaders to relinquish the chairmanship of the controversial Pratibha Pratishthan immediately. Antulay met the Prime Minister for about an hour. A day prior, he had seperate meetings with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee and Petroleum Minister, Shiv Shankar. During the talks, Antulay is understood to have explained his side of the case and sought permission from the Prime Minister to take the cement case to the Supreme Court. Three more trustees belonging to the Congress (I) have sought the high command’s directive on whether they should resign from the trust in view of the high court verdict. They are Justice R.R. Bhole and Rafiq Zakaria (both MPs) and N.M. Tidke. Four others have already resigned.

Presidential Polls

Leaders of major opposition parties are expected to finalise their strategy for the forthcoming presidential election. With the Congress-I leaders having made it clear that the ruling party is not interested in a consensus candidate, the opposition members are left with two alternatives before it. One view in the opposition camp is that they should boycott the election. The other view is that they should put up a fight, even if it is symbolic, by fielding a common candidate. The issue will be discussed at the breakfast meeting convened by the Lok Dal chief, Charan Singh, at his Tughlak road residence.