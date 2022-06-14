June 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Israel’s fresh attack

Israeli jets repeatedly bombed and strafed Palestinian positions on both sides of Beirut’s crippled international airport as ground forces resumed bitter fighting in defiance of a day-old cease-fire. The Israeli dive-bombing attacks were on a smaller scale than the massive air raides on densely-populated residential areas that Lebanese officials said killed more than 400 persons in the 48 hours before Israel and PLO announced a cease-fire. PLO said Israeli bombardment from the air and from gunboats off-shore also struck the teeming Bourj el Barajneh Palestinian shanty town near the northern end of the runaway. Lebanese radio reports said some residential areas were also struck.



Bank consortium

India goes to the annual meeting of the World Bank’s consortium with the apprehension that the quality of the aid it is receiving may deteriorate. This fear is based on the fact that in the first 10 months of the World Bank’s fiscal year, ending June 1982, out of the commitment of $2 billion by the bank group, soft LDA credits totalled only $900 million. The rest came from the bank’s ordinary loans carrying interest of 1.6 per cent. R.N. Malhotra, Secretary, Economic Affairs, who is leading the Indian team, is expected to present a forceful case for the consortium’s continued development assistance to India to enable it to meet the balance of payments difficulties. He will stress that blance of payments is a difficult area and will continue to be so for some years.

Antulay case

Ramrao Adik, finance minister in the Antulay cabinet, has resigned from the controversial Pratibha Pratishtan. He is the fourth trustee to resign after the Bombay High Court judgement in the cement case. Adik sent his one-line resignation letter to Antulay, chairman of the trust. He had, in fact, decided to resign from the trust in January, after Justice Lentin’s judgement, but was “advised” to remain a trustee, Adik told reporters.