June 11, 1982, forty years ago: Antulay loses case

An appeal filed by the former Chief Minister, A.R. Antulay, and the state of Maharashtra against the judgement of Justice B. Lentin in the cement case was dismissed by a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice S.K. Desai and Justice B.J. Rele. Justice Rele’s indictment was even stronger than Justice Lentin’s judgement last January. Justice Desai was no less strong. He said that “the manner of allocating cement revealed, indicated and illustrated an assorted spectacle of unreasoned arbitrariness and capricious discretion resulting in unprincipled favouritism which remains unexplained and appears to be unjustified.” The bench upheld that nexus and quid pro quo had been established between allotments of cement to certain big builders and the donations made by them to the trust floated by Antulay, and ruled that both the former chief minister and the state had acted in an illegal, arbitrary and capricious manner “while distributing cement from the Mantralaya”.
Falklands war
British plans for an assault on the main Argentine garrison at Port Stanley, the Falklands capital, received a setback when Argentine planes crippled two British landing ships in the first low-level air strike for 10 days. Two bombs hit the 4,470 tonne fleet auxillary, Sir Galahad. One exploded astern, rocking the vessel as thick black smoke billowed high above Fitzroy settlement, about 23 km south-west of Port Stanley, British reporters in the Falklands said.
Israel persists
Continuous waves of Israeli fighter-bombers pounded Palestinian and Syrian positions in Beirut and scattered leaflets warning that Israeli troops planned to seize the Lebanese capital within hours. Israeli land, sea and air forces continued to hammer at targets in and around Beirut long after the US President Ronald Raegan had called on Prime Minister Menachem Begin to order an immediate cease-fire in the five-day-old offensive. The state-run Lebanese television said Palestinians stopped the Israeli tanks at Khalde, 1.2 km south of Beirut international airport.
