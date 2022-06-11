June 11, 1982, forty years ago: Antulay loses case

An appeal filed by the former Chief Minister, A.R. Antulay, and the state of Maharashtra against the judgement of Justice B. Lentin in the cement case was dismissed by a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice S.K. Desai and Justice B.J. Rele. Justice Rele’s indictment was even stronger than Justice Lentin’s judgement last January. Justice Desai was no less strong. He said that “the manner of allocating cement revealed, indicated and illustrated an assorted spectacle of unreasoned arbitrariness and capricious discretion resulting in unprincipled favouritism which remains unexplained and appears to be unjustified.” The bench upheld that nexus and quid pro quo had been established between allotments of cement to certain big builders and the donations made by them to the trust floated by Antulay, and ruled that both the former chief minister and the state had acted in an illegal, arbitrary and capricious manner “while distributing cement from the Mantralaya”.