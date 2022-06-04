June 04, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Standoff At Stanley

June 4, 2022 3:50:41 am
British jets swooped over the Falklands capital of Port Stanley and dropped thousands of leaflets calling on Argentina’s 7,000 besieged troops to surrender, the ministry of defence said. It said the leaflets included copies of an open letter from Rear Admiral John Woodward, commander of the naval task force sent to restore British rule, to Argentina’s military governor in the seized colony, Brig Mario Menendez. As his troops on commanding heights outside the beleaguered town geared for the order to attack, Admiral Woodward told the Brigadier: “The forces under my command have established a dominating presence in this area and there can be no prospect of your garrison being relieved. Matters have now reached the point where you must consider whether there is any further point in maintaining resistance in the face of such overwhelming odds.”
Punjab Shake-up
The Centre’s decision to remove the Punjab Chief Secretary, I.C. Puri, is part of the process the Union Government has started under the direction of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to tone up the Punjab administration in view of wanton extremist activities. Puri is being sent to Mussoorie as director of the Shastri Academy. The Punjab government has been told the new Chief Secretary should be appointed immediately and Puri relieved soon.
Akashvani Debate
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is in no mood to oblige the AIADMK, which has whipped up a controversy over the renaming of All India Radio as Akashvani. The Deputy Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Arif Mohammad Khan, told ENS that the Centre would not rescind the order despite M G Ramachandran’s decision to boycott AIR and Doordarshan.
