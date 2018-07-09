July 9, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Rebel rally cancelled

Former Home Minister Charan Singh cancelled the kisan rally scheduled for July 17 to protest his and Raj Narain’s removal from the Union cabinet. Singh said he advised organisers of the rally to cancel it as a “gesture of goodwill”. The announcement was made on July 9 evening after a prolonged discussion with his confidants. Singh said he would have liked the proposed rally to be turned into a rally for solidarity with the party, but some friends apprehended that it might not turn out to be so. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Morarji Desai has not responded to the reports on the cancellation of the July 17 rally.

Morarji on mediation

Prime Minister Morarji Desai ruled out mediation by Jayaprakash Narayan and Acharya Kripalani to bring together the two warring groups of the Janata Party. “How can there be mediation by outsiders in government affairs?” he asked. Desai added that he will not take the initiative to reconcile with Charan Singh. He claimed that there will be no instability in the government even if Singh and his group walk out. He charged Charan Singh with levelling false allegations.

Nanda Devi team

Six members of the US expedition to Garhwal mountains scaled the 7,680-metre Nanda Devi peak on June 21. Deputy leader of the team, David Hambly, said the expedition was “long, tragic, tiring, successful and fun”. However, he added it had nothing to do with the spy devices lost in the peak in the 1960s. “We have heard something or the other about it. But we didn’t look for any gadgets,” the 36-year-old aeronautical engineer from Seattle said.

Borg wins Wimbledon

Sweden’s Bjorn Borg became the first man in four decades to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles. He defeated Jimmy Connors 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 47 minutes.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App