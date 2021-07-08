July 8, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Hooch Tragedy

At least 125 people including 35 women died in Bangalore in a liquor tragedy. About 100 labourers who consumed the brew are being treated for liquor poisoning in different hospitals. Some of them, doctors say, are in a serious condition and fear that the toll could go up to 150. Amongst the critically-ill there were a large number of women, many of whom pregnant. Most of the victims of the spurious liquor were brought to the Bowring hospital. Twenty-two were taken to the Victoria Hospital and of these 14 were pronounced dead on arrival. Survivors said illicit liquor sold in the cantonment area was responsible for the tragedy.

UP Cabinet Reshuffle

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh made a major reshuffle in the portfolios of several ministers and expanded his ministry by inducting two ministers of state, Baccha Pathak and Ram Naresh Shukla. There was visible sign of resentment amongst the aspirants for ministerial berths. A large number of legislators who had been camping in the state capital were absent at the swearing in ceremony.

Floods Hit Assam

On the 11th day of one of the worst floods in Assam in recent times, the water levels in the lower regions of the plains were rising, rendering thousands of people homeless in Goalpara district. A large part of the Kaziranga Sanctuary is also under flood waters and the animals have taken shelter on high land.

Netaji’s Chair

Memories of battle and glory came alive for hundreds of soldiers of the Indian National Army volunteers as the ceremonial chair of Subhash Chandra Bose was installed under Shahjahan’s canopy at the Red Fort. The chair was used by Netaji as the head of the provisional Azad Hind government in Rangoon.