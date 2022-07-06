July 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Advertising policy

The Central Government has decided to apply the squeeze on big newspapers by effecting a change in its advertising policy. The policy, which has come in for drastic revision over the last five weeks, is now weighted overwhelmingly in favour of medium and small newspapers because the government feels that they are the best purveyors of its message to rural areas. Under the new policy, 80 per cent of the government’s advertisements will be released to language dallies and 20 per cent to English newspapers. The architect of this new policy is believed to be Arif Mohammad Khan, the Union Deputy Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

