Tuesday, July 05, 2022
July 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Advertising policy

By: Editorial |
July 6, 2022 4:15:24 am
The Central Government has decided to apply the squeeze on big newspapers by effecting a change in its advertising policy. The policy, which has come in for drastic revision over the last five weeks, is now weighted overwhelmingly in favour of medium and small newspapers because the government feels that they are the best purveyors of its message to rural areas. Under the new policy, 80 per cent of the government’s advertisements will be released to language dallies and 20 per cent to English newspapers. The architect of this new policy is believed to be Arif Mohammad Khan, the Union Deputy Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Opposition suspended

In an unprecedented action, the Bihar assembly adopted a resolution suspending 77 opposition members including party leaders for five days. The members were thereafter marshalled out. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, and was passed by a voice vote. The trouble started when the House assembled after the lunch recess. Several opposition members, including Munshi Lal Rai (Lok Dal) and Lal Muni Choube (BJP) had given notice of adjournment motions to discuss the killings in Monghyr.

Leaks in government

The Central Government has alerted its intelligence organisations and departmental heads including secretaries of the economic ministries to keep a watch on officials suspected of leaking out government information to private houses and even to multinationals through their liaison officers. During the last one year, the Central Government has been seriously concerned about the leakage of confidential information by Government servants.

