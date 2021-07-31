July 31, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Early polls

The Centre has sought the opinion of the Election Commission on holding mid-term elections in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Although the elections to these states are due only in early 1983, they are likely to go to the polls a year ahead of the schedule along with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. The issue of clubbing these two states along with the three where elections are scheduled for February next year has been under discussion in Congress (I) circles since early June. The Election Commission had earlier asked the electoral officers in these states on their electoral preparedness. Reports from the states indicate that they would be ready to hold elections the end of this year.

Laldenga PM meet

The Centre and the Mizo National Front have almost reached an agreement on the Mizo issue and the process of finalising the settlement is being speeded up. This was the impression given by the MNF leader Laldenga after his meeting with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Both sides were happy to note that the ceasefire agreement between the two sides has held for almost a year.

Tarapur fuel talks

Senior officials of India and the US have begun talks amidst faint hopes that they will be able to resolve their differences over the supply of US fuel to the Tarapur Atomic Power station. There is some possibility that the two countries might decide on another round of talks in the next few weeks.

Iran quake toll

The death toll in the earthquake that struck Iran on July 28 has risen to more than 1,200, Tehran radio reported. The UN has, however, put the toll at 8,000.