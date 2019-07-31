July 31, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Janata Split

The Jana Sangh-dominated Madhya Pradesh government appeared headed for a major political crisis with the ruling Janata Party vertically splitting into two factions and the leadership taking retaliatary action against the rebels. In an eventful day, while the non-Jana Sangh groups disassociated themselves from the Janata Party and asked the chief minister, V K Sakhlecha, to quit immediately, the latter struck back by asking five of his ministerial colleagues to resign for participating in the “anti-party conference”.

UP Floods

A population of over 11 lakh and 3,620 villages have been affected by floods which have ravaged an area of 4.73 lakh hectares, including 2.46 lakh hectares of cropped area in Uttar Pradesh. The floods have played havoc in Bahraich district where a population of over half a million have been affected in 781 villages. According to reports received at state headquarters, 162 villages have been marooned in Bahraich district. A total of 640 boats are engaged in relief and rescue operations. Four persons and 13 heads of cattle had perished and 2,278 houses have been damaged.

New Cabinet

With the induction of 10 more Cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state and allocation of portfolios, Charan Singh’s coalition government has taken shape. Of the 27 ministers appointed to the Council of Ministers so far, 10 cabinet members and five ministers of state represent the Janata (Secular) and eight cabinet ministers and three Ministers of State are nominees of the Congress. One berth has been given to the Socialist group. C Subramaniam has been given charge of Defence while the Petroleum and Chemicals Ministry has been allocated to T A Pai, who will also hold additional charge of Railways. Biju Patnaik will continue as Minister of Steel and Mines and Coal.