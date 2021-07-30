July 30, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Earthquake in Iran

The bodies of 800 earthquake victims have been recovered in the southern Iranian region of Kerman and the final toll could be 4,000, the state radio said. It said about half the area hit by the quake was buried under rubble. Rescue workers were digging for more bodies. The earthquake measured between 6.5 and 7 in the Richter scale and was centred 65 km east of the provincial capital. The region was devastated by another earthquake about 45 days ago. The governor general of Kerman, Abolhossan Sayeh, has appealed for tents, food and clothing for the survivors.

Royal wedding

Amidst the strictest security measures and nationwide rejoicing, Britain’s event of the decade, the wedding of Prince Charles Arthur George to Lady Diana Frances, took place at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29. The future King of Britain, in spite of the happiest occasion of his life, probably spent half of his time in the cathedral in tears. He had himself chosen the music for his wedding service. While over 2,500 most important guests witnessed the wedding, over a million people lined up on both sides of the route from Buckingham Palace to St Paul’s to greet the couple. Several million Britons watched the event live on BBC and ITV — about 750 million viewers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

BJP for joint action

The Bharatiya Janata Party President Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that his party was consulting other parties for a joint action against the midnight ordinance which has robbed the Indian workers of their right to seek legitimate dues. He said that the party was holding consultations with the Janata, Congress (U), Lok Dal for coordinated action against the government’s anti-people policy such as the ordinance, and price rise.