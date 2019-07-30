July 30, 1979, Forty Years Ago: No Dual Membership

The national executive of the Janata Party amended its constitution to say that “no member of any organisation having faith in theocratic State can be a member of the party”. It also decided to try and generate public opinion against the “farcical character” of the present government led by CharanSingh and to defeat it because of its “unrepresentative and minority character”. Briefing journalists, the party’s general secretary, Ramkrisna Hegde, said that from now onwards members of the Janata Party would cease to be members of the RSS. He said that anyone violating this decision would attract disciplinary action.

UP with Janata (S)

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Banarasi Das, declared that his government owed allegiance to Prime Minister Charan Singh, and the Janata (S) chief, Raj Narain. Talking to journalists on his return from Delhi, the chief minister, however did not say that his government belonged to the Janata (S). Banarasi Das said that since its very formation, his government had been secular for the communal elements had been kept out of it. Instead of opting out of the Janata Party, he had asked all those who had links with the Jana Sangh or RSS to leave the party and claimed that 80 per cent of the MLAs were with him.

Flood Toll

About five million people are braving the fury of floods in the northern and eastern states. Relief operations are in full swing in these states. The situation was reported to be more serious in UP where about 2.5 million people have been affected. The situation in Gorakhpur, one of the five eastern UP districts, has worsened, according to official reports reaching Lucknow. So far, 246 villages with a population of over 31,000 have come in the grip of floods and an area of over 17,000 hectares has been affected. Heavy rains and consequent waterlogging has resulted in damage to over 1300 houses in the district and 150 persons have been moved.