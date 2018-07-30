July 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Desai, Singh meet

Former prime minister Morarji Desai (Source: Archives) Former prime minister Morarji Desai (Source: Archives)

Prime Minister Morarji Desai and the former Union home minister, Charan Singh, met to resolve their differences. Biju Patnaik and Madhu Limaye, who attended the talks, prepared a draft statement, to mark the end of the quarrel between Desai and Singh. Underlining the forgive-and-forget principle, the statement had been drafted by the two peace-seekers as a way out for withdrawing the entire bunch of letters and statements which had during the last few weeks brought about confrontation between Desai and Singh. Desai rejected the draft on the ground that it was too general in nature. Desai insisted on Singh taking back the allegations he made against the former’s son, Kanthi Desai, and also the statement that Desai’s cabinet consisted of “impotent” men who had dilli-dallied in dealing with Mrs Gandhi.

Cong-I to raise issue

After a close look at the correspondence between Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Charan Singh, the Congress-I seems to be determined to go ahead with the matter. The Congress-I will decide its strategy on the issue in cooperation with other opposition parties. This was the decision of the Congress-I Parliamentary Party which discussed the correspondence issue for two hours.

Marathwada unrest

A 14-year-old boy was burnt when demonstrators set a petrol tank on fire at Mukhed in Nanded district as violence and arson in the Marathwada region, sparked off by the Maharashtra government’s decision to rename Marathwada University after Dr Ambedkar continued for the third day. At least 20 persons, including four police officers and seven constables, were injured and 86 persons arrested in the day’s incidents. Train services between Manmad and Kacheguda in Andhra Pradesh were disrupted with the burning of three railway bogies. Most schools and colleges in the region remained closed for the third successive day.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App