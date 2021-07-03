July 3, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks Stumble

Relentless heavy rains in the past few days have claimed at least 30 lives in Mainpuri, Aligarh and Agra towns in Uttar Pradesh.

Peeved at the legalistic quibbling by the Assam agitation leaders, the government had at one point agreed to hand over the entire question of foreign nationals in Assam to a judicial commission headed by a former judge. But the Assam agitators backed out. The All Assam Students’ Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad apparently prefer to discuss with a politician than argue their case before a judge. Meanwhile, the talks remained suspended with the AASU and the AAGSP insisting that Home Minister Giani Zail Singh and the official committee be present at any meeting with them.

Revolt In Congress

The infighting in the Congress (I)-led Rajasthan government took a serious turn with 22-pro Jagannath Pahadia legislators demanding the resignation of Chandan Mal Baid, food and civil supplies minister. They accused Baid of shielding hoarders, blackmarketeers, smugglers and adulterators.

Rains Take A Toll

Relentless heavy rains in the past few days have claimed at least 30 lives in Mainpuri, Aligarh and Agra towns in Uttar Pradesh. Western UP had torrential rains for 72 hours. Life was totally paralysed in the three towns because of the inundation of large parts and disruption of approaches to them from contiguous areas.

Delhi Durbar

The entire reconstituted ministry of Madhya Pradesh along with parliamentary secretaries is travelling to Delhi to seek the blessings of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Amethi MP Rajiv Gandhi. Some MLAs are also reportedly in the queue to attend the Delhi Durbar. Chief Minister Arjun Singh reportedly asked his colleagues to pay their respects to the PM and Rajiv.