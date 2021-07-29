July 29, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Maruti panel report

The Union government has decided to reject the Maruti panel report. The Cabinet has also decided to not take any action against the officers who testified before the commission. The commission, chaired by Justice A C Gupta, was set up to probe allegations against former Defence Minister Bansi Lal. The inquiry was set up by the Janata government. The leaders of the present government had described the setting up of the committee as an act of vendetta. The government also decided to postpone a decision on the follow-up to the Vaidyalingam Committee Report. The report made a prima facie case against Kanti Desai, son of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Padma Desai, Kanti Desai’s wife and Gayatri Devi, wife for former PM Charan Singh.

Temporary ordinance

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said that any act which affected essential services adversely was punishable under the new Maintenance of Essential Services Ordinance. Addressing a rally, she said that lockouts and layoffs also came under the purview of the ordinance. She said the ordinance was a temporary measure and hoped there wouldn’t be any need to extend it beyond six months.

North India flooded

Continuous heavy rain in the last 48 hours has aggravated the flood crisis in Uttar Pradesh, affected road traffic, hit telecommunications in Himachal Pradesh and disrupted life in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Most of the rivers in the region were flowing above the danger line.

William Wyler dead

Hollywood film director William Wyler has passed away, aged 78. Wyler won Oscars for Mrs Miniver, The Best Years Of Our Lives, and Ben Hur.