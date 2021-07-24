July 24, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Real Congress

The Election Commission has declared the Congress led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the real Congress. Passing orders on the three and a half year old dispute, Chief Election Commissioner S L Shakhder recognised the Congress (I) as the Indian National Congress and observed that the “hand” would be the symbol of the party unless it applies for the revival of the frozen symbol — calf and cow. Simultaneously, the Commission derecognised the Congress led by Devraj Urs. It, however, said that the party could have the liberty to approach the commission for recognition with a fresh name and new symbol. The Congress led by Devraj Urs has said that it will move the Supreme Court.

Darbara’s successor

Indira Gandhi will decide the successor of Punjab Congress (I) chief Darbara Singh next week after her return from Srinagar. She is likely to choose someone who has the support of all factions in the party, and also enjoys the support of the party workers. Four possible successors being mentioned are Sat Paul Mittal, MP, Hans Raj Sharma, general secretary of the Punjab unit, Yash, a former minister and Sarla Prashar.

Cement prices raised

Consumers will have to pay about 16 per cent more on cement with immediate effect. A 50 kg bag of cement will cost Rs 4.10 extra exclusive of sales tax.

New wage policy

An exercise on a new wage policy for the public sector has started. The Finance Ministry, which oversees the public undertakings through its Bureau of Public Enterprises, feels that the new wage structure should be linked to the productivity of workers.