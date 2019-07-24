July 24, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Indira with Charan

Indira Gandhi has extended unconditional support to Charan Singh. But even then the picture is far from clear. Charan Singh now has the support of 177 members — 71 of the Congress (I) and 106 of his own, including 10 each of the H N Bahuguna and the Madhu Limaye-George Fernandes groups. There is now a question mark over the support of 75 members of the Congress, who at one time were firmly on Charan Singh’s side. Members from the South and those belonging to the Sharad Pawar group — in all 35 — are having second thoughts. Had the Congress remained solidly behind Charan Singh, he would have had every chance of forming the next government.

Rajasthan Floods

The death toll in the Rajasthan floods has now reached 113. Reports of 19 more deaths from Jodhpur district and 16 more from Jalore district were received at the relief headquarters in Jaipur. The maximum number of deaths — 74 — has been reported from Jodhpur district, closely followed by 17 in Jalore district. The break-up of deaths in other districts is Pali (nine), Barmer (six), Ajmer (five), Nagaur (one) and Bhilwara (one). The death toll is likely to rise further as the number of missing persons in Jodhpur district alone has now gone up to 74.

President’s Letter

The President has written to Morarji Desai and Charan Singh, the two contenders for prime ministership, to send to him lists of their supporters within two days to prove that they enjoy majority support in the Lok Sabha. The President is reported to have sent identical letters to the two leaders in reply to the communications he has received from them staking their rival claims for forming the government. Shortly after receiving the letter from the President, Desai drove to Rashtrapati Bhavan and met N Sanjiva Reddy for about half an hour. He declined to comment on what he discussed with the President.