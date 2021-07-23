July 23, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Darbara resigns

The Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh has resigned as president of the Congress-1 committee following an abrupt command from the PM. A furious Mrs Gandhi was seen emerging from her office in South Block saying, “I do not want see to anybody from Punjab. He should be asked to resign immediately”. Just as Mrs Gandhi reached the staircase, she retraced her steps, called Darbara Singh out from a conference on the Ravi-Beas waters, and angrily told him: “Resign immediately. I don’t want hear anything more.” Later, Singh said that the PM told him to resign as the head of the party in Punjab, and not as CM.

Apple begins work

Apple, India’s first experimental communication satellite, successfully began its experiments, heralding a new revolution in the country’s communication system. ISRO chairman U R Rao has said that the performance of Apple was as good as similar satellites launched by other countries.

Curfew in Aizawl

Curfew was clamped on Aizawl for an indefinite period as Mizoram police used teargas to clear the police station of students demanding the release of three of their leaders held on the charge of forcibly collecting donations from non-Mizo people. Seven students, including five women, were arrested for stoning the police station. In Delhi, Mizo National Front leader Laldenga called for the resignation of the state government.

Support to Palestine

PM Indira Gandhi has written to PLO leader Yasser Arafat expressing India’s shock at the continuing air attacks against Palestinians and conveyed India’s full support for the Palestinian struggle.