July 22, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Floods cause havoc

Eight-five persons are feared dead following flash floods in Hingonia village in Tonk district of Rajasthan. Two bodies have been recovered from flood waters. The flash floods were caused by the Dhund and Mureal rivulets fed partly by the rainwaters in Jaipur. The entire village, which had five houses including four or five pucca houses, was washed away. In Jaipur, at least 100 people are feared to have been drowned. With the rains having lessened since Monday, relief workers have been able to approach the worst-hit areas of the city. The number of those missing in the deluge has reached 500. More than 20,000 houses have collapsed in Jaipur city and its suburbs.

PM pulls up MP govt

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is not satisfied with the overall performance of the Madhya Pradesh government. She is said to have revealed her disillusionment to ministers and summoned them for a review meeting. During her tour of the state, the Prime Minister met the ministers and officers in groups and addressed a cabinet meeting in Bhopal. According to observers, the PM was particularly unhappy with the electricity, rural affairs and tribal development ministries.

Matadors on road

Ten matadors each with a seating capacity of 15 people will be on road in the capital from July 22. The Delhi administration plans to introduce 28 matadors in three phases. They will ply on a point-to-point basis on a fixed route.

Israeli aggression

Israeli jets have made a fresh strike against South Lebanon on July 21, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. It quoted a Palestinian military communique as saying that the island market town of Nabatiyeh was attacked.