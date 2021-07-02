July 2, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Stalemate On Assam

The talks between the Union government and the Assam movement leaders on the foreigners’ issue appeared close to breaking point on Wednesday with both sides adopting rigid positions. After waiting in vain for the promised government clarification on the four points, the Assam leaders angrily accused the government of dilly dallying and threatened to resume the agitation if no result emerged in the next few days. The president and general secretary of the Assam agitation, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, said that the government was mistaken if it thought that the movement leaders could be kept away from the field by prolonging the negotiations. A Home Minister spokesperson accused the leaders of being interested in propaganda rather than in reaching a solution.

Zia’s Message

India’s ambassador to Pakistan Natwar Singh met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on July 1 and is said to have conveyed an important message from General Zia-ul-Haq. Singh who had met the Pakistani president in Islamabad drove to the PM’s residence straight from the airport. Zia is said to have suggested more exchange of delegations between the two countries in various fields. He also sent a gift of choicest Pakistani mangoes for President Sanjeeva Reddy and Mrs Gandhi.

CCP Celebrations

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 60th anniversary with a majestic show of unity with the newly-elected Chairman Hu Yaobang urging old revolutionaries to make way for young blood to modernise China. As Hu dominated the birthday rally, his ousted predecessor Hua Guofeng looked glumly at the party line-up. The new chairman said “no one individual is allowed to have the final say. Cadres should be able to correct errors”.