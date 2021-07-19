July 19, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Bus mishap in Jaipur

Forty-five persons were drowned when a bus was swept by the flooded about 30 km from Jaipur. Unprecedented rainfall has claimed 18 more lives in other parts of the state. The ill-fated Rajasthan Road Transport Corporation bus carrying 65 passengers was washed away by the swirling waters of the Bandi river on the Jaipur-Phagi road. The bus was traveling from Kekri in Ajmer district to Jaipur. Chief Minister Shiv Charan Mathur has announced a cash relief of Rs 5,000 for the families of the victims. This is the biggest accident in the history of the Corporation which has announced a cash relief of Rs 1,000 for the victims’ families.

Oil is dearer

Households were burdened further on July 18 with the government announcing a steep rise in the import duty on palm oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, soybean oil and palmolein from 12.5 per cent ad valorem to 42.5 per cent ad valorem. The increase will come into effect with immediate effect and the finance ministry said that the measure was taken after considering the national and international prices of these oils. In the case of coconut oil, the import duty has been jacked up from 60 per cent ad valorem to 80 per cent ad valorem.

Power boards’ woes

A majority of the state electricity boards are on the verge of financial collapse. A review of the financial position of the boards by the Union energy ministry found that the cumulative loss of the 11 electricity boards as on April I, 1979 was Rs 773 crores. Only five boards — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — have shown a cumulative profit of Rs 129.29 crore during 1978-79. The recurring loses have led to heavy overdues to Coal India for coal supplies.