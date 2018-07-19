July 19, 1978, Forty Years Ago July 19, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Pawar’s Cabinet

Sharad Pawar was sworn in as the sixth chief minister of Maharashtra. He will head the first non-Congress ministry in the state. Along with him, five other ministers belonging to the newly formed Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) were also sworn in by Governor Sadiq All. The ministers sworn in were Uttam Rao Patil, S A Solanke, A S Kasture, G A Deshmukh and Nihal Ahmed. The new chief minister said about 25 more ministers would be sworn in the week after.

Debating Hindi

Prime Minister Morarji Desai welcomed a full discussion on the question of Hindi so that he could clarify the language issue. He stated this in the Lok Sabha when several members sought postponement of discussion on “imposition of Hindi” in the southern states. Speaker K S Hegde heard the pleas of A Bala Pajanor (AIADMK) and others and said the motion of calling attention could be converted into another form to facilitate a fuller discussion in the House.

Kashmir In Focus

Minister of External Affairs Atal Bihari Vajpayee told the Libyan Vice-President Major Abdul Salam Ahmad Jaloud that it was a mistake on the part of Pakistan to have raised the Kashmir issue at the recent Asian Islamic conference in Karachi. He said it was wrong to have compared the Kashmir question to the issue of Palestine for this will not strengthen the Pakistani case on the issue but would weaken the Palestinian cause. Major Jaloud is reported to have agreed that the comparison should not have been made.

Dams In Nepal

Union Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation Surjit Singh Barnala told the Rajya Sabha that the government will hold consultations with Nepal about building dams on the rivers flowing from Nepal into India as this was the only way to prevent floods in eastern Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar.

