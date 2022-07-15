July 15, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Himachal bus crash

A Himachal Pradesh State Transport Corporation bus carrying over 50 persons and going from Sawat in Kullu district to Kalka hurtled down the road into the Sutlej river near Luri village. There were no traces of any bodies or the bus which was washed away in the fast flowing river. The ill-fated bus was a 42-seater but reportedly carried over 50 passengers. Chief Minister Ram Lal has announced Rs 20,000 as relief to dependents of the dead passengers under the passenger insurance scheme. A member of each bereaved family will be offered employment in the organised sector. Injured passengers, if any, will be given Rs 5,000 each as relief, reports UNI.

PM snubs dissidents

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has made it clear that she will not change the chief ministers in any of the Congress(I)-ruled states for the time being. Angry over the spurt in the open dissidence, Mrs Gandhi has told a number of State Congress (I) leaders who have come to the capital that she will put down all types of indiscipline in the party at any cost. She is believed to have warned them that if this trend is not checked, the Congress (I) will have the same fate as the Janata Party. She has told the state leaders that if they have any grievance against any chief minister, they can bring it to the notice of the central leaders. Under no circumstances, open campaigns against chief ministers will be tolerated.

Kuo Oil deal

The controversial Kuo Oil deal once again sparked off a fiery debate in the Rajya Sabha. The debate ended with the Deputy Chairman, Shyam Lal Yadav, expunging his own words against a member, Hukumdeo Narain Yadav (Lok Dal). In the stormy discussion on the issue during zero hour, Chairman M Hidayatullah ruled that there was no breach of privilege against the PM, the secretary in the Petroleum Ministry and the executive editor of the Indian express, arising out of Arun Shourie’s article in IE on July 10 titled, “The case of the missing file”.