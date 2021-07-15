July 15, 1981, Forty Years Ago: New Rajasthan CM

Shiv Charan Mathur, who was unanimously elected leader of the 137-member Congress (I) Legislative party in Rajasthan earlier on July 14, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at a simple ceremony in Jaipur. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by the Governor Raghukul Tilak. The election of Mathur was preceded by intense behind-the-scenes fighting between the pro-Pahadia and anti-Pahadia groups of the CLP.

Hyderabad violence

Indefinite curfew was imposed in Hyderabad as communal violence continued for the third day claiming eight lives and leaving 125 injured. The total number of deaths due to the violence has risen to 15. Additional forces of special armed police forces have been deployed in the trouble-torn city with shoot-at-sight orders. Six persons including two Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen legislators have been detained under the National Security Act.

Wheat purchases

This year, the wheat purchases by the country have been exceptional. By entering the market when the prices are low and by keeping the quantity secret, the country saved a lot of money. Unless the Russians and Chinese go haywire, this is a good year to buy American wheat and stock up — the US expects a bumper crop.

Held up by rains

In a bid to maintain punctuality in Rail Bhavan, Railway Minister Kedar Pandey ordered closure of all gates at 10.15 am locking out a sizeable number of employees. Many of those locked out said that they were late because rains had disrupted transport services.