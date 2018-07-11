July 11, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Ex-LG Kills Self

Front page of The Indian Express on July 11, 1978 Front page of The Indian Express on July 11, 1978

The body of Kishan Chand, former Lt-Governor of Delhi, was found in an abandoned well near Shahpur Jat village. The body bore no signs of injury. A note was found stuck to a brown shoe at the periphery of the well. Another note was found in a personal file in Chand’s bedroom. The note found at the well said: “I am fed up with life. I have decided to commit suicide by drowning myself. Jeena zillat se ho to marna accha hai (it is better to die than live a life of humiliation). The note from his bedroom addressed his wife Seeta and said he was depressed due to the pending investigation into his acts during the Emergency.

End Governor’s Office

The CPI made a plea for the abolition of the office of governor in a resolution. The resolution stated that as long as the institution exists, the governor is bound by the state cabinet. It further asked for all bills passed by the state assemblies to be automatically assented to by the governor. A party statement called for a meeting of all political parties to bring about greater devolution of powers to the state.

Indira FIRs

The CBI will file FIRs against the Emergency-era leaders including Indira and Sanjay Gandhi. The former prime minister is the main accused in at least three FIRs. Sanjay appears as the prime suspect in at least one case. The former I&B minister, V C Shukla faces prosecution in a media case. Other suspects include the former director of the CBI D Sen, Mrs Gandhi’s private secretary R K Dhawan, former DIG, Delhi Police P S Bhinder and former DDA vice-chairman Jagmohan.

Morarji-Charan Rift

Five Union ministers — Atal Bihari Vajpayee, George Fernandes, L K Advani, Biju Patnaik and Mohan Dharia — have been entrusted with the task of bringing about reconciliation between Morarji Desai and Charan Singh.

