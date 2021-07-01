July 1, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam Imbroglio

Although the government managed to persuade the leaders of the two Assam delegations to discuss the foreigners’ problem with a small committee of four central government officials, the talks remained bogged down on the question of clarifications sought by the agitators. The government said it would be unable to give the clarifications in writing and the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad said there was no purpose in continuing the talks till the clarifications were furnished. Both students and the parishad has been insisting that the government clarify what it means by “unauthorised foreigners”.

Inflation Woes

The economy looks gloomy on the price front. And the long promised package on checking inflation is nowhere in sight. The wholesale price index continues to maintain its upward trend. It stood at 227.8 in the week ending June 13. It was 227 the previous week. The sluggish wheat procurement is adding to the government’s worry. The shortfall may be around 3 million tonnes. This will frustrate the government’s effort at building a comfortable buffer stock. The weak procurement has pushed up the prices in some of the northern markets where the prices are reported to be Rs 300 a quintal.

Strife In Iran

Iran’s spiritual leader Ayatollah Khomeini accused leftist guerrillas of murdering 72 leading clergymen whose funeral in a cemetery in Tehran was attended by thousands of people. They were victims of bomb attack at the Iranian capital on June 29. Emotions ran high and the mourners gave a final call to anti-government and anti-clergy groups. The Majlis speaker, Hashemi Rafsanjani, hinted at a drive against the so-called counter revolutionaries.