Jonathan’s longevity, though, is coming at a price. Aware of its own mortality, the Homo sapiens is, as always, looking for the fountain of youth.

Achilles, known to be fleet of foot, can never catch up to a tortoise as long as the slow-moving reptile has a head start. For, in every moment that Achilles moves, so does the tortoise. Zeno’s 5th-century BCE paradox, like Aesop’s fable about the hare and the tortoise a hundred years later, is a nice tale, easily resolved by simple observation, and the fact that motion is not the property of a single, static instant. But a look at Jonathan — the 180-kg giant tortoise who recently turned 194 years old — shows that on a long enough timeline, speed doesn’t matter all that much.

In many ways, Jonathan has an ideal and idyllic life. He is the star attraction on the island of St Helena, where he spends much of the day lolling around on the grounds of the governor’s mansion. A living heritage site, Jonathan is well fed and watered, and his health is monitored closely. While he shows some signs of ageing, his appetite — for sustenance and procreation — is intact. His hearing is also reportedly pretty good. In the race of life, he has clearly beaten both Achilles and the apocryphal hare.